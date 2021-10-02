4-Day Weather Forecast For Rock Springs
ROCK SPRINGS, WY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, October 2
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 65 °F, low 36 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Sunday, October 3
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 68 °F, low 38 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 9 mph
Monday, October 4
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 69 °F, low 39 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 8 mph
Tuesday, October 5
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 68 °F, low 41 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
