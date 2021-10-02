CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, MN

Seize the day (even if it's cloudy)

Austin News Flash
Austin News Flash
 9 days ago

(AUSTIN, MN.) A cloudy day can feel like the perfect excuse to stay inside, but it doesn’t have to be. In fact, a cloudy Saturday is perfect for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: Beginners and veteran enthusiasts alike know the frustration of wanting to go all-out with a new exercise or technique, but being thwarted by a broiler summer day. A cloudy day can be a perfect opportunity to take things up a notch without overheating.

Yard work: It might not be the first thing people think of, but a cool day can also be great for more strenuous outdoor tasks like mowing the lawn.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a grey day for a break, either. Whether it’s a movie, a visit to an arcade, or even a day catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with clouds Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Austin:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l9sYD_0cF2IeYN00

  • Saturday, October 2

    Mostly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 56 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 49 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 9 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

