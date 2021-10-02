Make the most of a cloudy Saturday in Emporia with these activities
(EMPORIA, KS.) A cloudy day can feel like the perfect excuse to stay inside, but it doesn’t have to be. In fact, a cloudy Saturday is perfect for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.
Sprints day: Beginners and veteran enthusiasts alike know the frustration of wanting to go all-out with a new exercise or technique, but being thwarted by a broiler summer day. A cloudy day can be a perfect opportunity to take things up a notch without overheating.
Yard work: It might not be the first thing people think of, but a cool day can also be great for more strenuous outdoor tasks like mowing the lawn.
Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.
Along with a cloudy Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Emporia:
Saturday, October 2
Patchy fog during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 71 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Sunday, October 3
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 79 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Monday, October 4
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 80 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Tuesday, October 5
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 76 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0