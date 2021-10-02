CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emporia, KS

Make the most of a cloudy Saturday in Emporia with these activities

Emporia News Beat
 9 days ago

(EMPORIA, KS.) A cloudy day can feel like the perfect excuse to stay inside, but it doesn’t have to be. In fact, a cloudy Saturday is perfect for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: Beginners and veteran enthusiasts alike know the frustration of wanting to go all-out with a new exercise or technique, but being thwarted by a broiler summer day. A cloudy day can be a perfect opportunity to take things up a notch without overheating.

Yard work: It might not be the first thing people think of, but a cool day can also be great for more strenuous outdoor tasks like mowing the lawn.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a cloudy Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Emporia:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KbYcK_0cF2Idfe00

  • Saturday, October 2

    Patchy fog during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Emporia, KS
Emporia, KS
With Emporia News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers.

