4-Day Weather Forecast For Douglas

Douglas Updates
 9 days ago

DOUGLAS, GA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rLyNu_0cF2Ia1T00

  • Saturday, October 2

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

#Ga#Newsbreak#Nws
