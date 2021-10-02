CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saturday rain in Seymour meets its match: Ideas to make the most of it

 9 days ago

(SEYMOUR, IN) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Seymour Saturday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Seymour:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AjyuM_0cF2IZ5c00

  • Saturday, October 2

    Isolated showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 9 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 76 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 8 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

