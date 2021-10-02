CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mcalester, OK

A rainy Saturday in Mcalester — and 3 ideas for making the most of it

Mcalester Digest
Mcalester Digest
 9 days ago

(MCALESTER, OK) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Mcalester Saturday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Mcalester:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vPDej_0cF2IYCt00

  • Saturday, October 2

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mcalester, OK
Moyock (NC) Weather Channel

Rainy forecast for Moyock? Jump on it!

(MOYOCK, NC) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Moyock Monday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.
MOYOCK, NC
Mcalester Digest

Mcalester Digest

Mcalester, OK
88
Followers
245
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

With Mcalester Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy