Daily Weather Forecast For Corinth

CORINTH, MS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, October 2 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 78 °F, low 67 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Sunday, October 3 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 79 °F, low 64 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Monday, October 4 Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 78 °F, low 59 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Tuesday, October 5 Slight chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 76 °F, low 59 °F Light wind



