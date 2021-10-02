Daily Weather Forecast For Corinth
CORINTH, MS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, October 2
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 78 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Sunday, October 3
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 79 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Monday, October 4
Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 78 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Tuesday, October 5
Slight chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 76 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
