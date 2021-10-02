Juneau Daily Weather Forecast

JUNEAU, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, October 2 Widespread Rain Showers High 47 °F, low 39 °F 10 to 15 mph wind



Sunday, October 3 Widespread rain showers during the day; while scattered rain showers overnight High 43 °F, low 36 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Monday, October 4 Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 45 °F, low 31 °F Light wind



Tuesday, October 5 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of light rain overnight High 46 °F, low 32 °F Light wind



