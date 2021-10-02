Juneau Daily Weather Forecast
JUNEAU, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, October 2
Widespread Rain Showers
- High 47 °F, low 39 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Sunday, October 3
Widespread rain showers during the day; while scattered rain showers overnight
- High 43 °F, low 36 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Monday, October 4
Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 45 °F, low 31 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, October 5
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of light rain overnight
- High 46 °F, low 32 °F
- Light wind
