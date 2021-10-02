Wailuku Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
WAILUKU, HI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, October 2
Scattered Rain Showers
- High 83 °F, low 69 °F
- 12 mph wind
Sunday, October 3
Scattered Rain Showers
- High 83 °F, low 68 °F
- 12 mph wind
Monday, October 4
Scattered Rain Showers
- High 83 °F, low 68 °F
- 13 mph wind
Tuesday, October 5
Scattered Rain Showers
- High 83 °F, low 68 °F
- 13 mph wind
