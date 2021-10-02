Weather Forecast For Burlington
BURLINGTON, IA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, October 2
Scattered Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 80 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Sunday, October 3
Scattered showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 75 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
Monday, October 4
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 74 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, October 5
Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 74 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
