Weather Forecast For Burlington

BURLINGTON, IA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, October 2 Scattered Showers And Thunderstorms High 80 °F, low 63 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Sunday, October 3 Scattered showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 75 °F, low 56 °F Light wind



Monday, October 4 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 74 °F, low 57 °F Light wind



Tuesday, October 5 Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 74 °F, low 57 °F Light wind



