Daily Weather Forecast For Faribault
FARIBAULT, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, October 2
Isolated showers and thunderstorms then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 71 °F, low 55 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Sunday, October 3
Isolated rain showers during the day; while isolated rain showers then mostly clear overnight
- High 70 °F, low 49 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Monday, October 4
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 70 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Tuesday, October 5
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 71 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
