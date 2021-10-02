Daily Weather Forecast For Faribault

FARIBAULT, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, October 2 Isolated showers and thunderstorms then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight High 71 °F, low 55 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Sunday, October 3 Isolated rain showers during the day; while isolated rain showers then mostly clear overnight High 70 °F, low 49 °F Breezy: 0 to 10 mph



Monday, October 4 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 70 °F, low 48 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Tuesday, October 5 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 71 °F, low 51 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.