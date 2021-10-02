South Lake Tahoe Weather Forecast
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, October 2
Haze
- High 71 °F, low 50 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Sunday, October 3
Haze
- High 69 °F, low 49 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Monday, October 4
Haze during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 65 °F, low 42 °F
- Windy: 30 mph
Tuesday, October 5
Chance of rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 55 °F, low 36 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
