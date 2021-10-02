South Lake Tahoe Weather Forecast

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, October 2 Haze High 71 °F, low 50 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Sunday, October 3 Haze High 69 °F, low 49 °F 10 to 15 mph wind



Monday, October 4 Haze during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 65 °F, low 42 °F Windy: 30 mph



Tuesday, October 5 Chance of rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 55 °F, low 36 °F Light wind



