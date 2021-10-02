Castaic Daily Weather Forecast
CASTAIC, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, October 2
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 93 °F, low 60 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Sunday, October 3
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 93 °F, low 58 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Monday, October 4
Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 86 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, October 5
Slight chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 82 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
