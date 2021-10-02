Castaic Daily Weather Forecast

CASTAIC, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, October 2 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 93 °F, low 60 °F Windy: 20 mph



Sunday, October 3 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 93 °F, low 58 °F Windy: 20 mph



Monday, October 4 Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight High 86 °F, low 57 °F Light wind



Tuesday, October 5 Slight chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 82 °F, low 53 °F Light wind



