Daily Weather Forecast For Dover
DOVER, NH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, October 2
Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 65 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 0 mph
Sunday, October 3
Chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight
- High 65 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Monday, October 4
Rain showers likely during the day; while light rain likely overnight
- High 61 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, October 5
Rain showers likely during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 62 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
