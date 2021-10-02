Marquette Weather Forecast
MARQUETTE, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, October 2
Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered rain showers overnight
- High 67 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Sunday, October 3
Chance of Rain Showers
- High 61 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Monday, October 4
Scattered rain showers then mostly cloudy during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 60 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, October 5
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 64 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
