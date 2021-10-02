Norfolk Daily Weather Forecast
NORFOLK, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, October 2
Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 69 °F, low 47 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 10 mph
Sunday, October 3
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 76 °F, low 49 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 7 mph
Monday, October 4
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 76 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, October 5
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 75 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0