Marshalltown, IA

3 ideas for jumping on Saturday’s cloudy forecast in Marshalltown

Marshalltown Updates
 9 days ago

(MARSHALLTOWN, IA.) Saturday is set to be cloudy in Marshalltown, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: Beginners and veteran enthusiasts alike know the frustration of wanting to go all-out with a new exercise or technique, but being thwarted by a broiler summer day. A cloudy day can be a perfect opportunity to take things up a notch without overheating.

Yard work: Who likes baking under the sun while they rake leaves or mow the lawn? Keep it cool by stacking heavy yard work tasks on overcast days.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a cloudy Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Marshalltown:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vTY9i_0cF2Hzsb00

  • Saturday, October 2

    Patchy fog then mostly cloudy during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 7 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 8 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

With Marshalltown Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

