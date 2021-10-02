4-Day Weather Forecast For Ukiah
UKIAH, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, October 2
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 94 °F, low 55 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 7 mph
Sunday, October 3
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 95 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 5 mph
Monday, October 4
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 91 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, October 5
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 80 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
