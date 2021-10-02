Weather Forecast For Benton Harbor
BENTON HARBOR, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, October 2
Chance of rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 77 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Sunday, October 3
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 73 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Monday, October 4
Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 70 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, October 5
Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 71 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0