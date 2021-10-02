CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seneca, SC

Saturday rain in Seneca: Ideas to make the most of it

 9 days ago

(SENECA, SC) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Seneca Saturday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Seneca:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02yhxN_0cF2Hllf00

  • Saturday, October 2

    Slight chance of rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 64 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

