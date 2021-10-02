Ridgecrest Weather Forecast
RIDGECREST, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, October 2
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 88 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Sunday, October 3
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 91 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Monday, October 4
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 91 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Tuesday, October 5
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 87 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
