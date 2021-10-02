CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ridgecrest, CA

Ridgecrest Weather Forecast

Ridgecrest News Watch
 9 days ago

RIDGECREST, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zAyEP_0cF2Hj0D00

  • Saturday, October 2

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Ridgecrest, CA
