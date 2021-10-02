CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tehachapi, CA

Tehachapi Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Tehachapi Daily
Tehachapi Daily
 9 days ago

TEHACHAPI, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16rAhG_0cF2HFiX00

  • Saturday, October 2

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 47 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Tehachapi Daily

Tehachapi Daily

Tehachapi, CA
ABOUT

With Tehachapi Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

