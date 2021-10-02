Weather Forecast For Oswego

OSWEGO, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, October 2 Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 71 °F, low 57 °F Breezy: 5 to 8 mph



Sunday, October 3 Showers And Thunderstorms High 70 °F, low 60 °F Breezy: 9 mph



Monday, October 4 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 71 °F, low 58 °F Light wind



Tuesday, October 5 Chance of Rain Showers High 69 °F, low 57 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.