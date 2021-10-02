Weather Forecast For Oswego
OSWEGO, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, October 2
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 71 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 8 mph
Sunday, October 3
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 70 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 9 mph
Monday, October 4
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 71 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, October 5
Chance of Rain Showers
- High 69 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
