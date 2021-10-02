Norwich Daily Weather Forecast
NORWICH, CT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, October 2
Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 74 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Sunday, October 3
Mostly sunny during the day; while rain showers likely overnight
- High 78 °F, low 55 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Monday, October 4
Chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight
- High 71 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, October 5
Rain showers likely during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 68 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
