4-Day Weather Forecast For Kerrville
KERRVILLE, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, October 2
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 83 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Sunday, October 3
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 86 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Monday, October 4
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 86 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Tuesday, October 5
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 87 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
