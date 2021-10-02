Selma Weather Forecast

SELMA, AL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, October 2 Patchy fog then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 86 °F, low 69 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Sunday, October 3 Showers And Thunderstorms High 81 °F, low 67 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Monday, October 4 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 80 °F, low 64 °F Light wind



Tuesday, October 5 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 79 °F, low 61 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.