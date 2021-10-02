Daily Weather Forecast For Stevens Point

STEVENS POINT, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, October 2 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 74 °F, low 58 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Sunday, October 3 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 69 °F, low 52 °F Breezy: 7 mph



Monday, October 4 Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 69 °F, low 50 °F Light wind



Tuesday, October 5 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 70 °F, low 51 °F Light wind



