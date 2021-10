What a glorious Sunday we all just experienced. Not only did the Cincinnati Bengals crush the Steelers convincingly in Pittsburgh, they also bullied them as well. Now, kids, bullying is bad…in most cases. However, when it comes to the Bengal vs Steeler rivalry, bullying is good, especially when you are the one doing the bullying. While we all bask in the warm glow of victory, the Bengals are getting prepared for a Thursday night tilt with Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars.

