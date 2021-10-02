Weather Forecast For Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY, NJ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, October 2 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 74 °F, low 63 °F 5 to 15 mph wind



Sunday, October 3 Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight High 79 °F, low 67 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Monday, October 4 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 78 °F, low 67 °F Light wind



Tuesday, October 5 Chance of Rain Showers High 75 °F, low 67 °F Light wind



