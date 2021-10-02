A rainy Saturday in Manitowoc — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(MANITOWOC, WI) Saturday is set to be rainy in Manitowoc, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Manitowoc:

Saturday, October 2 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 71 °F, low 61 °F Breezy: 7 mph



Sunday, October 3 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 67 °F, low 56 °F Breezy: 6 to 10 mph



Monday, October 4 Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight High 65 °F, low 55 °F Light wind



Tuesday, October 5 Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 64 °F, low 56 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.