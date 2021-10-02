Dems keep talking, reproductive rights marches, Brady vs. Patriots: 5 things to know this weekend

Stopgap measures prepped as Democrats continue bill talks. Congress went home Friday night without a vote on the bipartisan infrastructure deal and as negotiations on President Joe Biden's $3.5 trillion social spending package stretched into another day. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in a letter to colleagues that "more time is needed" as they shape the broader package. Before lawmakers departed, the House of Representatives approved a short-term extension to fund the federal highway program, which expired at midnight Thursday, to keep transportation programs running during the stalemate. The Senate was expected to take that extension up Saturday. Progressives have vowed to sink the $1 trillion infrastructure bill to fund highways, bridges and more until a compromise is reached on the president's larger package of spending that would bolster America's social safety net and address climate change. Meanwhile, centrist Democratic Sens. Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona have expressed reservations about the price of the larger spending package.