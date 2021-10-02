CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Somerset, KY

Rainy forecast for Somerset? Jump on it!

Somerset Today
Somerset Today
 9 days ago

(SOMERSET, KY) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Somerset Saturday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Somerset:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1E6uUH_0cF2FWGO00

  • Saturday, October 2

    Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 7 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 75 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 75 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

