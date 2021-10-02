Cedar City Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
CEDAR CITY, UT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, October 2
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 71 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Sunday, October 3
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 72 °F, low 50 °F
- Breezy: 8 mph
Monday, October 4
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 74 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, October 5
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 66 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
