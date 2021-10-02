Daily Weather Forecast For Wenatchee
WENATCHEE, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, October 2
Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 74 °F, low 50 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Sunday, October 3
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 75 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 9 mph
Monday, October 4
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 73 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, October 5
Mostly Cloudy
- High 67 °F, low 45 °F
- Light wind
