Daily Weather Forecast For Sandusky

SANDUSKY, OH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, October 2 Mostly sunny during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight High 78 °F, low 64 °F 7 to 14 mph wind



Sunday, October 3 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 75 °F, low 63 °F Breezy: 7 mph



Monday, October 4 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 73 °F, low 60 °F Light wind



Tuesday, October 5 Chance of Rain Showers High 71 °F, low 61 °F Light wind



