Burlington Daily Weather Forecast

BURLINGTON, VT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, October 2 Light rain during the day; while light rain then rain showers likely overnight High 57 °F, low 52 °F Breezy: 2 to 7 mph



Sunday, October 3 Rain Showers Likely High 64 °F, low 54 °F Breezy: 3 mph



Monday, October 4 Rain Showers Likely High 62 °F, low 53 °F Breezy: 6 mph



Tuesday, October 5 Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight High 66 °F, low 52 °F Breezy: 3 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.