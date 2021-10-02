Burlington Daily Weather Forecast
BURLINGTON, VT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, October 2
Light rain during the day; while light rain then rain showers likely overnight
- High 57 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Sunday, October 3
Rain Showers Likely
- High 64 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Monday, October 4
Rain Showers Likely
- High 62 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Tuesday, October 5
Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 66 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0