4-Day Weather Forecast For Cullman
CULLMAN, AL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, October 2
Mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 82 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Sunday, October 3
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 76 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Monday, October 4
Patchy fog during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 78 °F, low 60 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, October 5
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 73 °F, low 60 °F
- Light wind
