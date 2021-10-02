Ceres Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
CERES, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, October 2
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 89 °F, low 60 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 3
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 92 °F, low 61 °F
- Light wind
Monday, October 4
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 90 °F, low 61 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, October 5
Sunny
- High 84 °F, low
- Light wind
