Ceres Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

CERES, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, October 2 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 89 °F, low 60 °F Light wind



Sunday, October 3 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 92 °F, low 61 °F Light wind



Monday, October 4 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 90 °F, low 61 °F Light wind



Tuesday, October 5 Sunny High 84 °F, low Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.