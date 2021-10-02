Pekin Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
PEKIN, IL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, October 2
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 80 °F, low 65 °F
- Windy: 16 mph
Sunday, October 3
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 76 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
Monday, October 4
Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 73 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, October 5
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 72 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
