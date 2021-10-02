Pekin Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

PEKIN, IL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, October 2 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 80 °F, low 65 °F Windy: 16 mph



Sunday, October 3 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 76 °F, low 58 °F Light wind



Monday, October 4 Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight High 73 °F, low 54 °F Light wind



Tuesday, October 5 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 72 °F, low 52 °F Light wind



