4-Day Weather Forecast For Elizabethtown
ELIZABETHTOWN, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, October 2
Mostly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 80 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 8 mph
Sunday, October 3
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 73 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Monday, October 4
Patchy fog then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 75 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, October 5
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 73 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
