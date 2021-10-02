Eureka Daily Weather Forecast
EUREKA, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, October 2
Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight
- High 63 °F, low 50 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 8 mph
Sunday, October 3
Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 66 °F, low 50 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Monday, October 4
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 64 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, October 5
Chance of Rain Showers
- High 61 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
