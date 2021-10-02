Roseburg Daily Weather Forecast
ROSEBURG, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, October 2
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 76 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 8 mph
Sunday, October 3
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 78 °F, low 49 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 8 mph
Monday, October 4
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of light rain overnight
- High 74 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, October 5
Chance of Light Rain
- High 65 °F, low 44 °F
- Light wind
