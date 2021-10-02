Galveston Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

GALVESTON, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, October 2 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 82 °F, low 75 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Sunday, October 3 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 84 °F, low 74 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Monday, October 4 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 85 °F, low 72 °F Light wind



Tuesday, October 5 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 83 °F, low 73 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.