Mount Pleasant Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, October 2
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 76 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 8 mph
Sunday, October 3
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 70 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
Monday, October 4
Chance of Rain Showers
- High 69 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, October 5
Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 68 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0