Take advantage of a rainy Saturday in Pine Bluff

(PINE BLUFF, AR) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Pine Bluff Saturday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Pine Bluff:

Saturday, October 2 Showers and thunderstorms likely then showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 81 °F, low 67 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Sunday, October 3 Chance of showers and thunderstorms then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 85 °F, low 61 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Monday, October 4 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 82 °F, low 57 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Tuesday, October 5 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 80 °F, low 57 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.