Weather Forecast For Fort Walton Beach
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, October 2
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 85 °F, low 72 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Sunday, October 3
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 83 °F, low 71 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Monday, October 4
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 82 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Tuesday, October 5
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 82 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0