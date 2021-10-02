CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cazenovia, NY

Cazenovia football goes into showdown with Skaneateles 4-0

By Phil Blackwell
Eagle Newspapers
Eagle Newspapers
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IGYvM_0cF2EOU100
photo by Gina Veccharelli

HERKIMER – Impressive as the Cazenovia football team’s 4-0 start was, it all served as an extended prelude.

The important stuff starts next Saturday afternoon when undefeated, state Class C no. 2-ranked Skaneateles comes to Buckley-Volo Field for the season’s most anticipated game.

Over the course of its own 4-0 start, Skaneateles has outscored opponents a combined 209-18, and all 18 of those points were surrendered to Southern Hills following three consecutive lopsided shutouts.

Aside from a strong defense, the visiting Lakers bring a multifaceted offense led by quarterback James Musso, who has thrown for 1,048 yards and 13 touchdowns while completing 75 percent of his passes and just one interception.

Six different Skaneateles wide receivers have at least 100 yards, led by Cody Nesbitt, who has 448 yards on just 14 catches. And when it runs, Grayson Brunelle has gained 463 yards and scored nine times.

Of course, Cazenovia, who entered the state Class C rankings last week at no. 18, has rolled through its foes, too, by a combined 174-25, doing so again Friday night when it went to Herkimer and recorded its first shutout of the fall, routing the Magicians 60-0.

Herkimer,a Class D school, was not an original opponent on Cazenovia’s schedule, only added after Westmoreland/Oriskany moved to the Independent division, and the Magicians were 1-2 going into the game.

But Cazenovia wasn’t looking past this game to Skaneateles, as it proved by racing out to a 19-0 first-quarter lead with three successful drives. Peter McCole scored on a 17-yard run and one-yard plunge before J.P. Hoak found A.J. Rothfeld on a 36-yard TD pass.

Jed Olkowski found the end zone for the first time this season on a one-yard run in the second quarter before Hoak’s two-yard TD pass to Andrew Kent made it 33-0, where it stood at halftime.

All this led to a third quarter where Cazenovia scored on offense, defense and special teams.

The special-teams part was Chris Vecchiarelli returning a Herkimer punt 64 yards to the end zone, with the defense chiming in thanks to Taven Reilley’s 46-yard interception return.

Logan Nowak got the other two touchdowns, on a 41-yard pass from Hoak and a 14-yard run, capping a night where Cazenovia earned 335 total yards.

Hoak completed eight of 16 passes for 147 yards, with Rothfeld catching four of those passes for 96 yards. McCole gained 89 yards on the ground on just seven carries.

Defensively, the Magicians were held to 79 total yards, with Rothfeld everywhere as he amassed a season-best 16 tackles. Olkowski earned eight tackles, with Vecchiarelli adding six tackles and a fumble recovery as McCole also picked up a fumble and added an interception.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Skaneateles, NY
Education
Herkimer, NY
Sports
Skaneateles, NY
Sports
City
Skaneateles, NY
City
Herkimer, NY
Cazenovia, NY
Education
Cazenovia, NY
Sports
City
Cazenovia, NY
Herkimer, NY
Education
Eagle Newspapers

Cazenovia’s Kingsley again stars for F-M girls swim team

CAZENOVIA – Though Cazenovia High School senior Morgan Kingsley is part of the Fayetteville-Manlius girls swim team, her home meets take place closer to where the Lakers reside. So that added extra emotion to Kinsgley’s Senior Night at Cazenovia College, where the Hornets took on Cicero-North Syracuse. All that Kingsley...
CAZENOVIA, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football Team#American Football#Lakers#Independent
Eagle Newspapers

Westhill boys soccer falls to CBA in overtime, tops Cazenovia

ONONDAGA COUNTY – The Westhill boys soccer team welcomed Christian Brothers Academy last Thursday and, in front of a large and loud home crowd, it turned into a classic, the Warriors pushing the Brothers to overtime before taking a 2-1 defeat. Trailing 1-0 late in regulation, Westhill kept pressuring and, with less than a minute […]
CAZENOVIA, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
Eagle Newspapers

Baldwinsville cross country takes defeats to West Genesee

BALDWINSVILLE – Each of the Baldwinsville cross country teams found themselves in competitive races against visiting West Genesee last Wednesday at Durgee Junior High School. Yet the Wildcats swept the meet, prevailing by a narrow 27-29 margin on the boys side while, in the girls race, the Bees lost by a 23-34 margin. Solomon Holden-Betts […]
BALDWINSVILLE, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Fayetteville-Manlius field hockey edges Liverpool, 1-0

ONONDAGA COUNTY – On Monday morning, the Fayetteville-Manlius field hockey team made its way to Baldwinsville, determined to avenge a narrow Sept. 23 defeat and, perhaps, prevent the Bees from completing an undefeated regular season. The Hornets did so with an 8-2-1 record, built through a pair of wins last...
LIVERPOOL, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Eagle Newspapers

Syracuse, NY
717
Followers
1K+
Post
105K+
Views
ABOUT

Eagle News produces the Cazenovia Republican, Eagle Bulletin, Baldwinsville Messenger, Eagle Observer, Eagle Star-Review and the Skaneateles Press, in addition to Syracuse Parent, Prime, and the PennySaver.

 https://eaglenewsonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy