Sunbreak Saturday — tackle it with these activities
(ZANESVILLE, OH) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.
Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.
Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.
Along with a sunny Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Zanesville:
Saturday, October 2
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 79 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 2 mph
Sunday, October 3
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 74 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Monday, October 4
Patchy fog during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then patchy fog overnight
- High 74 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, October 5
Patchy fog then chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 76 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
