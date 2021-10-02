Lake Havasu City Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
LAKE HAVASU CITY, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, October 2
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 95 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Sunday, October 3
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 98 °F, low 72 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Monday, October 4
Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 99 °F, low 74 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, October 5
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 86 °F, low 68 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0