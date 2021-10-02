Lake Havasu City Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

LAKE HAVASU CITY, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, October 2 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 95 °F, low 70 °F Breezy: 6 mph



Sunday, October 3 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 98 °F, low 72 °F Breezy: 6 mph



Monday, October 4 Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 99 °F, low 74 °F Light wind



Tuesday, October 5 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight High 86 °F, low 68 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.