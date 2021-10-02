Plymouth Weather Forecast
PLYMOUTH, MA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, October 2
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 71 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Sunday, October 3
Mostly sunny during the day; while rain showers likely overnight
- High 71 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 8 mph
Monday, October 4
Rain Showers Likely
- High 66 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 9 mph
Tuesday, October 5
Chance of Rain Showers
- High 68 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
